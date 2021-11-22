TWO schools are celebrating after they won the first interschool chess tournament in York for many years.
Ten primary schools competed for the Simon Benedictus Shield, won by Scarcroft Primary School.
York All Stars, whose York Junior Chess Club members attend several schools, won the secondary school competition.
The Ewan Cameron chess set for the top single secondary school team was won by second-placed Fulford School.
Organiser Ben Rich said; “The quality of chess and the enthusiasm of the players was remarkable.
"It is wonderful to see so many York children taking up chess and this event will prove an excellent launch pad for a revival of chess throughout the city.
"I hope other schools will take note: chess is not just fun but a valuable educational tool helping enhance concentration and develop strategic thinking.”
The tournament, at Fishergate Primary School, also saw the launch of a website for juniors interested in playing chess, www.yorkjuniorchess.org.uk.
