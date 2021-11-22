A CHRISTMAS campaign focused on 12 days of giving is inviting people to nominate a charity to benefit from a festive financial boost.
Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical is giving £120,000 to good causes for the fifth year as part of its annual pledge.
Ecclesiastical will announce ten lucky winners each weekday from December 6 to 21.
Friends of Fishergate Primary School in York was one of the beneficiaries in 2020, following overwhelming public support in the county, alongside Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary and Ripon-based Dementia Forward.
Nominations are open until December 20. Vote for your favourite charity at www.movementforgood.com/12days.
Winners will be drawn at random; the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.
Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business. In fact, Ecclesiastical is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK.
"Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign has supported hundreds of charities over the past four years and I’m delighted that we will once again help charities change lives for the better.
“We know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference."
