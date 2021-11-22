A HARD-WORKING family firm have picked up a clutch of awards.

Karl and Mandy Avison who run the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and cafe in Pickering in Ryedale, are celebrating after scooping up four Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards.

The quartet of regional food and drink awards included the highly coveted Local Food Hero Award, which is voted for by members of the public.

Cedarbarn were awarded for numerous aspects of their shop in a sparkling Harrogate awards ceremony earlier this month on November 10.

The categories in which the awards won were the Best Fresh Produce, for their home-grown strawberries, Best Ready to Eat for their scotch egg with Yorkshire black pudding, Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu and of course the Local Food Hero Award.

Speaking about the win Mandy said: “The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for many businesses, but our amazing team rose to every challenge that we set them and helped us to flex our business to provide food and drink for the local community.

“We’re incredibly proud of all four of our awards, but the Local Food Hero award is extra special as it was decided by a public vote and is testament to the value that people place on our home grown produce, our home reared meat and our fabulous team.”

Deliciouslyorkshire’s Taste Awards are the biggest food and drink accolade in Yorkshire, celebrating the best food and drink producers in the county.

This year there were more than 450 entries from businesses of all sizes.

The event was hosted by Stephanie Moon, an executive chef, as well as food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden.

They welcomed 300 businesses, sponsors and producers who enjoyed an evening of fine dining with a menu specifically designed for the evening.

On that menu were two of Cedarbarn’s prize-winning items, their scotch egg and their Yorkshire black pudding.

The awards were judged on by an illustrious judging panel made up of industry experts such as chefs, broadcasters, writers and buyers.

The judges said: “Karl and Mandy were applauded for their food and hospitality as well as their passion for farming and supporting the local community.

"Their shop and cafe sell and serve an array of home grown or locally sourced goods, aiming to promote impeccable provenance and to be as eco-friendly as possible.”

Deliciouslyorkshire were established in 1989 and have gone on to become an example of the upper echelon of Yorkshire food, and are hoping to make the county the capital of food and drink by promoting regional businesses.