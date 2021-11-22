POLICE have released CCTV footage of a person they would like to speak to in connection to a fraud incident in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to identify a woman pictured on CCTV after a fraud was committed which resulted in a quantity of cash being taken from a local shop.
The incident happened at the One Stop in Crab Lane in the town at around 10.30am on October 22.
Police said a woman entered the shop and asked for cash to be changed into different notes and coins. This is a scam known as 'ringing the change' in which a customer asks for various different types of notes and coins in order to confuse the person serving them into giving them extra money.
Police are appealing to anyone who might recognise the woman in the image to come forward as they believe she may have information which could help the investigation.
If you can help identify the woman please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Brendon FRITH or email Brendon.Frith@northyorkshire.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210226719 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.