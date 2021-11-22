A TEMPORARY traffic restriction is set to come into place in York later this week.
The restriction will be in place in Leeman Road at Marble Arch and Memorial Gardens between 9.15pm on Thursday (November 25) and 6am on Friday (November 26).
The restrictions will allow for delivery works to be carried out in the area as large machinery is taken to a nearby development site.
Traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
