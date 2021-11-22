A TEENAGER has died after a crash.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A170 between Kirkbymoorside and Beadlam.

The ambulance service contacted police to report a crash near to the Welburn crossroads just before 5.30pm on Friday (November 19.)

A grey Volkswagen Tiguan collided with a bike being ridden by a 17-year-old boy.

The cyclist was flown to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough where, sadly, he died in the early hours of the following morning.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to carry out investigation work at the scene of the incident. The road was reopened to the public just before 2am the next day.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the Tiguan is assisting police with their enquiries. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or who may have seen the cyclist and the Tiguan prior to the collision.

"It is understood that both the car and the cycle had travelled from Kirkbymoorside.

"Any witnesses with dash cam footage are asked to save the footage and contact North Yorkshire Police, on 101, quoting reference: 12210245050.

"Alternatively, please email the officer in case: TC 917 Jon Moss on Jon.Moss@northyorkshire.police.uk."