FINALISTS in the Visit York Tourism Awards have been revealed today - chosen for their outstanding service, innovation and resilience during the past year.
The shortlisted businesses will go head to head to win one of 15 trophies when the awards ceremony returns on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
The event at York Racecourse aims to shine a spotlight on excellence in York’s tourism sector, which supported 24,000 jobs pre-Covid, annually welcoming 8.4 million visitors to the city and bringing in an estimated £765 million total visitor spend.
Categories celebrate accommodation providers of all shapes and sizes, from camping and self-catering to large hotels, along with attractions - both big and small, events, experiences, new businesses, pubs, shops and food establishments.
Eligible winners across a number of categories will be automatically put forward to the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.
New categories for 2022 include the resilience and innovation award to honour organisations who have built on their strengths, innovated their business and showed incredible resilience during a difficult time for the industry.
Another new unsung hero award recognises an individual working for a tourism business who excels in their role and deserves to be applauded for their work and commitment to the industry.
Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Make It York, said: “We are so proud of the vibrant and flourishing tourism sector in York, which welcomes millions of visitors to the city each year as well as creates an atmosphere full of culture and diversity for the residents.
"There are so many organisations around the city working incredibly hard year round to deliver the highest quality visitor experiences, which has been especially challenging during the past two years.
"The awards will reward those who are truly exceptional in their field. Good luck to all finalists – we all look forward to celebrating the successes at the ceremony in March.”
David Horne, managing director at LNER, which is sponsoring the event, said: “From historic sites to wonderful places to eat and stay, York has so much to offer and is one of our most popular destinations on the LNER route.
"It is therefore great to see so many of the city’s businesses and individuals who work incredibly hard to create outstanding visitor experiences, recognised at the Visit York Tourism Awards.”
Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “We all know what an incredibly challenging 18 months these businesses will all have faced, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to celebrate the incredible range of businesses that York is lucky enough to be home to.
"These businesses are an essential part of our great city and I am delighted to see such a diverse group of finalists this year. I wish them all the best of luck and whilst it’s been said many times before, it really is a significant achievement to be shortlisted and you are all winners already.”
Visit York Tourism Awards Finalists 2022:
B&B and Guest House
MonkBridge House
Tower Guest House
Westergate House
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park
Springwood Shepherd Huts Glamping York
Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
Wolds Walk Glamping
Experience
Castle Howard
The Bloody Tour of York
The Cookery School at The Grand, York
The Deathly Dark Tours
Event
That JORVIK Viking Thing
The Great Ryedale Maze
York Balloon Fiesta
York Maze
Large Hotel
Hotel Indigo York
Middletons Hotel
The Grand, York
The Principal York
Sandburn Hall Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction
JORVIK Viking Centre
The York Dungeon
York Art Gallery
York’s Chocolate Story
New Tourism Business
The Deathly Dark Tours
Malmaison York
Sandburn Hall Hotel
York Riverside Apartments
Pub
House of Trembling Madness Lendal
House of Trembling Madness Stonegate
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Self Catering Accommodation
Heritage Escapes (York)
Roomzzz Aparthotels – York City
Staycity Aparthotels
The Enchantment Chamber
The Riverside York
Resilience and Innovation Award
The Deathly Dark Tours
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway
The Web Adventure Park
Trembling Madness Ltd
York Gin
Shop Experience
The Antiques Centre York
York’s Chocolate Story
York Gin
Small Hotel
Galtres Lodge
Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant
The Judge’s Lodging
Small Visitor Attraction
Fairfax House
Mother Shipton’s
York Army Museum
Taste of England Award**
Forest at Galtres Lodge
Mr Chippy York
Plush Café
The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel
The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Unsung Hero Award
Dean Court Hotel
Middletons Hotel
Galtres Lodge
