THREE men have been sentenced for stealing from shops during the Christmas shopping season in York and Selby.
Stephen Robert Wainwright, 39, of Bawtry Road, Selby, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted five charges of stealing from shops in Selby on two consecutive days in November. He stole three times from Gypsy Moth in Flaxley Road and twice from Wilko’s on Abbey Walk. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Christopher Edward Norton, 40, of Barlby Road, Selby, was jailed for 16 weeks.
He admitted theft of washing detergents worth £16 from Wilko and bacon worth £107 from the Co-op, both on November 8, theft of sausages and bacon worth £38.50 from the Co-op and assault, both committed on November 9. He was ordered to pay £202.72 compensation to the shops.
Sean James Beard, 29, of The Reeves, Acomb, admitted stealing meat from Morrison’s in Gale Lane on November 9 and laundry products from the same store on October 22. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and a 12-month ban on going to the store and ordered to pay £93.30 compensation.
They were before York Magistrates' Court in separate hearings.
