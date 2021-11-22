UPDATED 5.30PM: The A64 has now reopened both ways. The road reopened at 5pm.
A MAJOR road is blocked this morning after an accident.
There are reports coming in that the A64 is partially blocked both ways in Ryedale with queueing traffic due to an accident between B1248 York Road at Musley Bank and Barnygate Lane for High Hutton.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to take care on the roads this morning as there are icy conditions due to falling temperatures overnight.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the A64 west of Malton near the turn-off to Welburn.
"It was reported just before 7am and the road is currently closed in both directions.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time."
