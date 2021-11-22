THREE people were arrested after a police chase.
North Yorkshire Police say they got a report from Catterick Garrison on Friday night (November 19) about a possible drink driver in the area and there were further sightings of the Mercedes car on the A1M heading south.
Traffic constable David Minto said: "The driver then tried to evade the North Yorkshire Police dog unit near the Wetherby motorway services.
"The car and the occupants were located at an address in Wetherby and the suspected driver provided me with a positive roadside breath test that was over twice the limit and was arrested.
"Cannabis was also located in the vehicle and at the address. All three occupants were further arrested. One detainee then kicked a police dog and was further arrested.
"The driver then failed to provide for West Yorkshire Police at Elland Road in custody.
"Thanks to West Yorkshire Police for their prompt response and assistance at an escalating incident."
