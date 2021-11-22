FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a dog.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at just before 11pm last night (November 21) to Fylingdales near Whitby.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Robin Hood's Bay and an animal rescue unit from Malton responded to a report of a dog that become stuck.

"The Pyrenean mountain dog had become stuck at the bottom of a steep incline.

"Crews rescued the dog and reunited it with its owners to await the arrival of the vet to check possible injuries."