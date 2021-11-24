CONEY Street has been the city's leading thoroughfare for centuries.

It has changed so much over that time - and is in a state of change again.

We are taking a look back in photos of those changes today - and in THe Press, inside our new Nostalgia pullout, on sale today (Wednesday).

Cover of The Press's new nostalgia supplement showing Coney Street in the aftermath of bombing during the Second World War

It was first documented between 1153-8, recorded as Kunegestrate (from the Old Norse words kunung "king" and straet "street") – so literally Kings Street.

The name, as well as archaeological evidence, tells us that Coney Street predates the Viking era, when "gate" became the word for "street".

In the 13th century, many of York's leading citizens lived in Coney Street, and from the mid 13th century several of England's wealthiest Jewish families resided there too.

The George Inn was a popular destination. Famous guests, included Castle Howard architect John Vanbrugh, and Charlotte Bronte and her sister Anne, who stayed at The George on the night of May 24/25, 1849.

The inn appears to have been demolished in 1869 when Leak & Thorp moved on to the site. A plaque, erected by York Civic Trust, commemorates The George Inn, and can be seen today by Next.

Coney Street has a long connection with The Press. One of our photos today shows the Yorkshire Herald/The Evening Press offices in Coney Street in 1911. The city's newspaper left Coney Street in 1989 when it moved its HQ to Walmgate, where it still operates.

Former Press offices on Coney Street in the 1980s

Readers recall with affection many of the "lost" shops of Coney Street, including Leak & Thorpe and do you remember when Debenhams had a store there too?

Coney Street has had a long and colourful past – and no doubt will have an equally important future.

It was bombed during the Second World War - and recovered. Surely it can do so again.

The University of York-led Street Life venture, which scooped £469,765 from the Government’s Community Renewal Fund, looks set to be part of the reinvention of Coney Street.

It aims to give Coney Street a vibrant post-pandemic future by repurposing empty units and forging links between retail premises and their heritage.

