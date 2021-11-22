I was deeply concerned to read "Hospital as busy as last Christmas peak" in the Press on November 19.
According to the article by Joe Cooper in the same edition "The Covid infection rate in the city is now higher than the regional and national average, though some other areas of Yorkshire do have higher rates".
Our council, in its wisdom, is encouraging visitors to the city to the Christmas market yet encouraging its own staff to work from home and would not allow a Christmas light switch on.
It seems to me that our council is hypocritical and that everything is about money.
I for one will not be going into town to visit the Christmas market.
My husband calls it "tat in a shed!".
Jenny Hilton,
Holgate Lodge Drive,
York
