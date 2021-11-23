Malcolm Hare is 56 and lives at Melbourne, near Pocklington. He is self employed and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography as a practical hobby after the birth of my twin daughters.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love the challenge of all the different types of photography. I have chosen many types of photography over the years and enjoyed the learning process.

What equipment do you use?

I have a canon 7d, 5d, 5ds with countless canon lenses

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I took a very early morning stroll along the beautiful Pocklington canal near my home. It was misty and there was a beautiful sunrise. I spotted a couple of swans and tried to get a good balance of light and mist. I still love this shot years later.

Malcolm's favourite photo

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I love the Pocklington canal as it is minutes from my house. I also love to go to Fraisthorpe beach and anywhere in Scotland. York University has countless photo opportunities for wildlife, landscapes and architecture.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined about a year ago to see the work of all the great local photographers. Hopefully some people will like my shots as well!

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I spent a good amount of time in Canada back in the 90s way before I started photography. I will make it back there at some point in the future.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't worry about the best gear. You can set yourself up to take great photos for less than £500.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I go through phases of enjoyment with photography. I shoot every day for a week and then nothing for two weeks until my passion is rekindled. I find that the mindset is critical in the quality of my work and I have to be in the right headspace.

