Meet our trader of the week: Simon Long of Shambles Kitchen in Shambles, York

Here is Simon's story:

Name of the business:

Shambles Kitchen.

How long has the business been going?

14 years.

What does it sell?

Smokehouse sandwiches.

Why is it special?

We smoke all the meats for our epic sandwiches in our sister outlet, Smokehouse Burritos - behind our shop in the Shambles Food Court.

It was all inspired by my time living in South Carolina eating low 'n' slow BBQ in the deep south of the USA.

We aim to restore the meaty tradition of the Shambles in the process - and our sandwiches are named after York's most famous and infamous historical characters.

So on our menu we have: The Harry Trotter (pulled pork); The Guy Fawkes (smoked beef shin); The Dick Turpin (house-smoked beef brisket pastrami) and The Dame Judy Hench (ham and pulled pork).

Smokehouse sandwiches from Shambles Kitchen

How have you adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

We serve all our food from the front door instead of allowing people into the shop.

Have you won any awards?

The Guardian recently featured us in their article: '10 of the best restaurants, delis and takeaways in York'.

What is your favourite story about the business?

On the November 5th last year, we put a little sparkler in each Guy Fawkes sandwich for a bit of fun - to make it even more explosive.

On that day a tourist - who turned out to be an influencer - took a pic and next thing, everyone was coming in asking for the sandwich with the sparkler in. It was only meant to be a one off but now I have to buy sparklers by the thousand!

Are you doing anything special for Christmas?

Yes, we have our Scandi Sausage stall on St Sampson Square.

Find out more:

W: shambleskitchen.co.uk