BEAUTY rooms at a popular York hairdressers and barbers in York could be turned into an apartment.

Valerie Smith has applied to City of York Council planners to change the use of four treatment rooms at the back of Cads and Femmes Fatales at 35 Fossgate into a one-bedroom, self contained apartment, with access via a courtyard at the rear.

The flat would comprise of an entrance lobby, an open-plan kitchen, living room, dining room and one double bedroom with attached en-suite/dressing room.

The building, which dates back to 1812, is Grade II listed and within the Central Historic Core Conservation Area.

Rear of property with access to proposed apartment

It was formerly an inn and a house, and under the plans for a new one-bedroom apartment, the conservation architect has requested that a cast iron cooking range be retained behind new plasterboard and studding.

Also, two timber sash, single-glazed windows facing the yard are to be retained and refurbished.

The development does not impact on the hairdressers, which will remain open for business as usual.

The site however is near the River Foss, and the area was affected by the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Flashback to aftermath of York floods of 2015 in Fossgate

The building is in Flood Zone 3, an area with a high probability of risk of flooding, but which does benefit from flood defences.

Because of its closeness to the River Foss, the ground floor would be elevated by just over 300mm to mitigate against flood risk.

The Planning and Heritage statement to the city council on behalf of the applicant states the proposed apartment would have no impact on the appearance of the shop front or the "vitality and viability of Fossgate as a secondary shopping street".

The statement concludes: "The vacant former treatment rooms at the rear of 35 Fossgate can be successfully converted into a one-bedroom apartment, providing a valuable addition to the city's housing stock in a sustainable location. This can be achieved while safeguarding the essential fabric of the listed building."

The Guildhall Planing Panel said it was happy to see the improved application.

You can view the full application online (ref: 21/02461/FUL) at https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk/

It is a resubmission of an application (20/02129/FUL) for the same development by the same applicant that was withdrawn in January 2021.

