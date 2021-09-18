FIRE crews were called to an incident yesterday involving a two-vehicle collision - and one casualty had to be cut free and air lifted to hospital.
Crews from Malton and Sherburn were called to the scene at Duggleby in Malton yesterday at around 3.40pm.
One casualty from the first vehicle was walking wounded - but the casualty from second vehicle was extricated from the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment and taken to hospital by Air Ambulance with chest injuries.
