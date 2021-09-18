A RESIDENT at a care home in York celebrated reaching her 100th birthday recently with a special party with family and friends.

Constance Ireland, a resident at Connaught Court in the city, enjoyed a celebration with fellow residents and staff at the home - along with a "wonderful" cake, flowers, gifts, cards and a special message from the Queen.

In the days leading up to her birthday, Constance also enjoyed a get together and special birthday lunch with four generations of her family. On her birthday, she enjoyed a trip to ‘The Ivy’ for lunch with her daughter, Kathryn. She was treated to champagne at the restaurant and congratulations from strangers as she wheeled through York on a sunny day.

Fran Tagg, activities coordinator at Connaught Court, said: “Constance is a well-loved and sociable lady at Connaught Court, taking part in our music and singing activities, which she always enjoys, and the odd sherry. It was an honour to celebrate her 100th birthday at our Home.”

Constance was born in September 1921 in Luton. She was the only child of George, a painter and decorator, and Edith, a nursemaid and later, a school dinner lady.

At 14 years old, Constance left school to become an apprentice in ladies fashion, working in a family run department store in Luton. She worked in the industry until she was in her 60’s.

Constance met her husband Tony when she was called up into the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. They settled in Hull and had two children, before moving to Plymouth in 1972. In June 2017, Constance sadly lost Tony, just before their 69th wedding anniversary. She moved back to Yorkshire to be closer to her family and moved to Connaught Court last October.

She said music has always been a very big part of life's pleasures. As a child she started singing, and it is also how she met her husband, during World War Two. Constance continued singing throughout her life, which she said she feels has been good for her overall health and fitness. This includes participating in large choirs, madrigal groups, solo and festival works.

"It must be the music that keeps me going. I’ve got to keep up with my family, and keep going", Constance said.

Constance and Tony, along with close friends, formed the Parkland Quartet performing many concerts across North and East Yorkshire and undertaking some BBC radio broadcasts.

RMBI Home Connaught Court, in York, is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. The home is currently able to safely welcome new residents. For more information, visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/