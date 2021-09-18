A TEMPORARY traffic restriction is set to be in place in York over the coming weeks to allow for work to be carried out.
Electricity grid works will be carried out in Church Lane in the city until Wednesday (September 22), causing restrictions in the area.
The restrictions will be in place between the Church Lane junction with Low Ousegate and a location approximately 15 metres north west of said junction.
Traffic signs/barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibition.
