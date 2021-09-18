THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid rate in the city - according to the latest figures.
The data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that Heworth North and Stockton has the highest rate in the York area - with 434.2 cases per 100,000 population and 43 cases. This means that the area is shaded purple on the map as the rate is between 400 and 799.
The map shows the Fulford, Heslington and University area to have the lowest Covid rate in the city at 40.9 cases per 100,000 population and just four cases in the area - meaning the area is shaded light green.
The city's overall rate stands at 204.7 cases per 100,000 population, with a total of 21,263 cases recorded during the whole of the pandemic.
