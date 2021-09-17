HUNDREDS of people showed up to have their say on a planned new 4,000-home village between York and Selby.
Feedback was invited on Escrick Park Estate’s draft designs for a new settlement called Heronby and people turned all this week to view and talk over the designs at Escrick and Deighton Club.
The proposals and draft masterplan are also published on the project website www.heronby.co.uk along with a feedback questionnaire.
Heronby has been designed in response to Selby District Council’s draft Local Plan which will provide a template for how the district will grow up until 2040.
If adopted in the Local Plan, preparations could be made for planning applications in summer 2023, with work on the first phase getting underway in 2024 or 2025. Around 1,300 new homes would be built by 2040, with a longer-term plan for up to 4,000 homes by 2065.
Beilby Forbes Adam, from the estate, said: “We’ve welcomed nearly 200 people to our ticketed event and the feedback we’ve received has been really useful with many constructive ideas being discussed.”
Mr Forbes Adam added: “We want to gather as much local feedback as possible to help inform the next stage of the design process so we are inviting people to view the proposals on the Heronby website and submit their ideas. We are particularly keen to understand what services and facilities people would value most in a new community.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.