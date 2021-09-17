A YOUNG boy and his father who lost three members of their family in a tragic accident have had their home burgled with irreplaceable sentimental items among those stolen.

A appeal set up today (Friday) has already raised over £1,000 to support the pair to help them to replace some of the items and try to rebuild their lives.

Traffic Sgt Paul Cording, who is organising the fundraiser, said: "Many people are aware of the tragic incident we attended on the A64 near Flaxton on August 24 in which three members of the same family sadly died at the scene.

"The good news is that the six-year-old boy seriously injured in the RTC has been allowed home with his dad which is fantastic news.

"Unbelievably though when the young lad and his dad returned home they found their house had been burgled and the thieves had taken everything, including items such as an a TV, Xbox and sentimental things that can never be replaced."

Sgt Cording said the incident had deeply affected all those who had attended the incident where a 44 year old woman, a nine year old girl and a five year old boy, were all sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

All three were passengers in a motor home. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a HGV, was uninjured.

Sgt Cording added: " Both the RTC and the burglary are ongoing investigations and I will therefore not comment on those but myself and my team, along with other 999 colleague, are horrified with what has taken place and can’t just sit by and do nothing.

"We have started a collection to replace some of the items and I would like to thank everyone who has already supported us.

"Please help me restore my faith in humanity folks, this family have been through so much already."

To donate go to http://gf.me/u/2d7jyr #GoFundMe