A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after what police are describing as a 'shocking attack'.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place at the corner of Ramshill Road and Westbourne Grove, opposite the Ramshill Hotel in Scarborough at 1.30pm yesterday (September 16).
The force is trying to trace a biker who witnessed the assault.
Detectives want to speak to any witnesses and drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident, especially those who may have captured dash cam footage.
They particularly want to trace the rider of a red sports-style motorbike who was waiting at the traffic lights of the junction when the incident took place, as they may hold vital information. The rider was wearing a blue and black jacket with a white logo and stripe on the back and a distinctive white helmet with a red stripe through the middle.
Any witnesses, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210202985.
If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and currently remains in police custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.