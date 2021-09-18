IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five junior rugby pictures from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know?
Pictured above, May 1983, the English rugby league player and coach, Phil Lowe, presents the York Schools Under 14 Rugby League trophy to John Clark, captain of Burnholme.
Next up...
YORK RUGBY LEAGUE TEAM 1978: The York team bid the famous stadium a final farewell.
YORK RUGBY LEAGUE UNDER 11 TEAM: In April 1988, York's Wembley veterans from 1978 are pictured above greeting their younger counterparts.
YORK SCHOOLS UNDER 11 TEAM: The people of York had rallied round to help the town's under-11 schools rugby league team get to Wembley in 1988. The cost of kitting out and taking a 23-strong squad to Wembley for the occasion was around £7,000.
YORK SCHOOLS UNDER 11 SQUAD 1988: Mal Reilly, the Great Britain RL coach, gives a team talk to members of the York Schools Under 11 squad in preparation for their match at Wembley.
