A MUSIC charity is calling for volunteers to help spread the word of how personal playlists can help those living with dementia.
Playlist for Life has appointed Jan Tuson, York organiser, to run a 12-month project, to build a free Help Point network of local community groups, where someone affected by dementia can go to access resources and support in creating their playlist, and learn how their loved ones can use it effectively.
Two decades of research has shown that listening to music that is personally meaningful can help those with dementia by evoking memories, making difficult tasks easier, and improving mood.
Jan, who has worked in health and social care for over 15 years, said: “I am very excited to be working o raise awareness about the power of personal playlists, a concept so simple yet has the potential to significantly improve a person’s health and wellbeing.
“I have seen first-hand the impact that living with dementia can have on a person’s quality of life, as well as that of their loved ones.”
For information on training: https://training.playlistforlife.org.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.