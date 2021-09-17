A WEEK-LONG walking festival has been organised to coincide with York Environment Week.
City of York Council’s iTravel team are behind the event ans want to promote more active travel in and around the city, and to encourage residents to enjoy and discover new walking routes.
From September 18-26 the festival includes over 30 guided group walks to suit everyone - family friendly routes to learn about York’s history, walks for people with visual and walking disabilities, and wildlife walks.
Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport said: “It’s wonderful to see such a range of events at York Walking Festival to give residents more confidence walking in and around York to find the joy in walking.”
Visit: https://www.itravelyork.info/yorkwalkingfestival
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.