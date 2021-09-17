A WEEK-LONG walking festival has been organised to coincide with York Environment Week.

City of York Council’s iTravel team are behind the event ans want to promote more active travel in and around the city, and to encourage residents to enjoy and discover new walking routes.

From September 18-26 the festival includes over 30 guided group walks to suit everyone - family friendly routes to learn about York’s history, walks for people with visual and walking disabilities, and wildlife walks.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport said: “It’s wonderful to see such a range of events at York Walking Festival to give residents more confidence walking in and around York to find the joy in walking.”

Visit: https://www.itravelyork.info/yorkwalkingfestival