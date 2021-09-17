VIOLENCE, burglar and breaching a court order were among the offences heard recently by North Yorkshire magistrates.
Jay Cullip, 21, of Volta Street, Selby, was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years on condition he does 200 hours’ unpaid work. He admitted causing grievous bodily harm in Selby in 2019 and was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £200 prosecution costs.
Lisa Marie Allen, 32,of Peasholme Centre, Fishergate, was jailed for 24 weeks for repeatedly raiding cycle racks within buildings.
She pleaded guilty to shoplifting at Browns and three offences of burglary. In addition to the jail term, she was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Darryl Edward Gray, 34, of Hamilton Drive, Holgate, pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and was jailed for 18 weeks. He was also ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Austen Moor, 24, of Pritchett Road, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 12 weeks. He admitted two public order offences committed at Swinton near Malton in July 2020. He must also pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.