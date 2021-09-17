THE long-awaited 'night market' is coming to Shambles Market tonight - with "fantastic" street food and talented local artists.

Taking place from 7pm until 10.30pm, the free event will bring together printmakers and illustrators, homemade card designers, jewellery makers, soap and bodycare stallholders, wood carvers and vintage clothing shops.

The event - hosted by York Creatives - was due to take place in August but was postponed due to "security" concerns during the Ebor Races.

After working with Make It York and Shambles Market, it was decided that the Night Market would be moved to September 17.

Organisers said the event will have limited capacity with queues expected at any busy times.

Ben Porter of York Creatives said: "We’re really excited to be hosting this event in Shambles Market, bringing people together to celebrate art and independent trade.

"York is home to so many artists, creatives and makers, as well as fantastic street food vendors, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring them together in the market this evening.

"Our event partners The Market Cat will have a range of speciality beers and craft offerings which can be purchased and taken into the market, and we’re really lucky the warm weather seems to have held out!"

Market-goers will find independent brands like BE SO, KWATZ designs, Lucy Hook designs, Strong Seas Gallery, Inside Lulu Mews, York Zine Fest, Wild Owl Designs and many more.

You can find the market by following Silver Street on the North West side of the market.

The market area can be accessed on foot and is wheelchair and scooter friendly.

Level access toilets are located on Silver Street.