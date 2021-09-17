STAFF at York’s former John Lewis store have raised more than £5,000 in memory of a colleague who died earlier this year for a charity which helps survivors of child sexual abuse.

Susan Cory, who died in April, was a trustee for and supporter of Survive York, as she had recovered from her own experiences of child sexual abuse.

Her partner Simon said she was always very open about her own traumatic childhood experiences and understood the importance of raising awareness of the impact of abuse and Survive’s work.

Partners at John Lewis, which has now closed, carried out a number of activities including the sale of end-of-season lines for the charity. Lorna Savage, partner and team manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate to Survive York to continue to support local people in the community.”

“Survive York is a charity very close to our hearts.We are extremely thankful that we could support it and look forward to seeing how Waitrose York and Survive work together in the future.”

Survive CEO Mags Godderidge said she was so grateful for the contribution Susan made as a trustee and former treasurer.

“We were saddened to hear that she had died at such a young age and our thoughts are with her partner, Simon,” she said.

“This donation will truly make a difference and enable Survive to deliver more Support Work, Counselling and Trauma Therapy.”

Susan’s partner Simon thanked everyone who raised funds, adding: “I hope any survivors reading this will be encouraged to seek help from Survive and start to move forward with their lives as Susan was able to do. She showed you can have a happy, fulfilling life after such a traumatic childhood.”