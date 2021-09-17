TWO cars have crashed on an East Yorkshire road.
This picture by freelance photographer Sean Stewart shows the damaged vehicles at a junction on the A163 just outside Howden.
Police and ambulance crews were in attendance at the scene.
The Press has asked the emergency services for details of the collision and any injuries suffered.
