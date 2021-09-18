READING Helen Mead's article Noisy Neighbours (Saturday, September 11), there are many kinds of unwanted noises.

A number of years ago I was sitting in the front room reading when, from next door, I heard a sound getting louder and louder.

And no, it was not music but two of the students really enjoying each other.

I turned the wireless on loud enough so I could not hear them.

Fortunately it was a rare occurrence.

Sadly, it was not Queen playing at the time.

Maureen Robinson,

Broadway,

York

ONCE again I find myself in complete agreement with Helen Mead's article in Saturday's Press "Noisy neighbours can drive you mad".

I find other people's over loud music ignorant and selfish and intrusive by encroaching on your own space.

In particular, I find sitting in the car and having the blaring noise of loud music from an ignorant person in another vehicle very annoying - it overwhelms my senses.

Apart from the distraction from the noise, it leaves the motorist deaf to the emergency services and potential hazards outside the cocoon they place themselves in.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York