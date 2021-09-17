DRIVERS are being reminded that there's disruption expected in the coming weeks in York city centre.

As The Press reported last month, City of York Council said they need to carry out work at the Bootham and Gillygate junction.

It said Gillygate would have to close to all vehicles at its junction with Bootham from this Sunday (September 19) to Saturday, October 2.

The council said Bootham would also have to close at its junction with Gillygate from 7pm to 11pm from Monday, October 4 to Thursday, October 7 as part of a five-week emergency repair scheme.

The taxi rank in St Leonard’s Place near Bootham Bar would also be suspended and St Leonards Place outbound reduced to a single lane.

A spokesperson said the urgent works were being brought forward from next January, when the roads would have been quieter, after a recent condition inspection had highlighted a number of serious defects with the traffic signal cables, including an imminent risk of permanently failing, and the cables were beyond repair.

"Due to the scale of the defaults, it has also been identified through the survey that the signals also pose a risk to members of the public because of damaged electrical cables and as such a risk of electrocution," they said.

"The council would like to reassure everyone that basic electrical safety features are still in place and operating correctly. Should an electrical fault occur these protective devices will trip/blow and protect people at the junction."

Neil Ferris, corporate diretor of place, said the inspection warning was like an MOT advisory for a vehicle about a potential future risk.

The spokesperson said the authority had decided against putting in temporary signals now, as the contractor had not condemned the junction and they would result in reduced capacity and significantly increased congestion.

Mr Ferris said: "Emergency services will be given the most up-to-date information as soon as it is available.

"Some temporary footway closures will be in place to allow works to be undertaken, however, full access will be retained to all businesses and properties during construction and pedestrian and cyclist diversions through the works will be clearly signed."

The works will include the full renewal of signal equipment, installation of cable and ducting networks, and minor changes to pedestrian crossings in Bootham and Gillygate including widening waiting areas and relaying tactile paving.

More radical proposals for the junction, which might have involved lane changes and were due to have been discussed at a decision session this autumn, will not now go ahead, at least for the time being.