CITY of York Council is set to spend £3.3 million on ten schemes to make it easier and safer for cyclists and pedestrians to get around.

Senior councillors say the investment in infrastructure 'will enable residents to walk, wheel, scoot and cycle safely, conveniently and enjoyably around the city.'

The ten schemes are:

*A one-way system in Navigation Road to reduce traffic and improve north-south cycle route connections, linked with road safety improvements on Foss Island Road.

*A segregated cycle route on the A1237 outer ring road between Great North Way and A19 to enhance safety

*On road and off road cycle routes on Tadcaster Road, from Sim Balk Lane to the Mount.

*Improved cycle facilities from A19 Rawcliffe Park and Ride to Rawcliffe lane, from A19 Clifton Green to Rawcliffe Lane and A19 Bootham Bar-Clifton Green cycle route.

*An off-road cycle route between Wheldrake and Heslington

*City Centre north-South cycle route - improved signing along High Petergate, Minster Yard, Deangate, Goodramgate, Aldwark, Hungate, Navigation Road and Walmgate

*Signalised Toucan Crossing on Tower Street near St Georges Field Car Park entrance to link with proposed new Castle Gateway walking and cycling bridge over Foss.

*Cycle lanes on Acomb Road/York Road

*Safety measures for cyclists/pedestrians on Ostman Rd near Carr Junior/Infant schools

*Campaigns to improve behaviour on bridges, including awareness of avoiding close passing cyclists.

The update on the latest Active Travel Programme, which includes over £3.3million worth of investment in walking and cycling infrastructure over the next two years, will be shared at the next executive member for transport’ decision session next Thursday.

Council leader Keith Aspden said supporting sustainable transportation across York was key to tackling some of the major challenges facing York - carbon reduction, congestion and air quality.

He said about 76 per cent of residents who responded to a recent Our Big Conversation survey said safer cycling routes would be very/quite effective in encouraging more people to take up sustainable travel.

“Investing in this infrastructure will help provide local residents with greater opportunity to travel sustainably and ultimately, contribute towards our efforts to build a cleaner, greener and more accessible city for all," he said.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport, said: “Walking and cycling are healthy and efficient transport options that help to reduce congestion for those who need to use a vehicle however, 24 per cent of respondents to a recent Our Big Conversation survey said that unsuitable cycle routes prevent them from using sustainable transport."