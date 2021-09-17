FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help rescue a dog this morning.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 7.09am today (September 17) to Heworth Green in York.
A service spokesman said crews from York rescued a dog that had slipped into the River Foss using a reach pole and manpower.
And they said the dog was left safely with the owner.
