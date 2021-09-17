AN Annual flower show opens today from a "spectacular" new location.

Harrogate Autumn Flower Show has moved its site to Newby Hall & Gardens, near Ripon.

Set in the grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will be the first major national gardening event to include admission to award-winning gardens in the ticket price.

The show takes place from today, September 17, until Sunday, September 19, and will feature favourites like garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant veg competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

New for 2021 is a series of stunning floral art exhibits inspired by the beautiful interior of the stately home.

'Newby as Nature' will take visitors on a journey through a series of ground-floor rooms before emerging into the hall’s gardens.

A programme of live talks and demonstrations will include grow-your-own tips and dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, and regular gardeners' questions with the GROW! team.

A special outdoor exhibition on The Art of the Chrysanthemum will tell the story of one of the world’s most ancient blooms, while a time and place exhibition traces the last century of gardening at Newby, which boasts some of Europe’s longest herbaceous borders and 15 different garden ‘rooms’.

Admission includes the flower show, as well as access to Newby’s gardens and children’s adventure park, plus great garden shopping, crafts, gifts and specialist foods.

Show director Nick Smith said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone and there can be no better way to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back to the autumn flower show than re-opening at a spectacular new location like Newby Hall.

"We are very excited about what we will now be able to offer and very much looking forward to a great future in a new home.”

Tickets are £22 for adults, £8 for children and under-fives free. Tickets are available online at www.flowershow.org.uk