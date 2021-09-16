YORK health chiefs say they are finalising plans to start delivering Covid booster jabs - and the programme looks set to begin next week.
The NHS said today it was starting to give the jab, in line with new guidance set out by the JCVI, adding: "Hospital hubs have started vaccinating frontline health and care workers as well as identifying other eligible patients for their booster vaccine immediately." It added that GP-led local vaccination services would follow in the coming days.
But the teaching hospitals NHS trust which runs York Hospital said it would be finalising plans in the next few days.
And a spokeswoman for Nimbuscare, which runs York's vaccination centre at Askham Bar, said: "It’s going to be a gradual process, starting with vulnerable groups and care homes, probably from next week."
