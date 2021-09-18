A DELIVERY company - which fights food waste and rescues "odd" fruit and vegetable from going to waste - has launched in York.

Oddbox launched in London five years ago as part of a mission to stop 150 thousand tonnes of food waste by 2025 to prevent climate change.

The company has now expanded into Yorkshire - delivering to Leeds, Sheffield and York.

Oddbox works with growers to save ‘odd’ produce aka the stuff that’s 'too big', 'too ugly' or the 'wrong colour'.

It has saved nearly 20,000 tonnes of food from going to waste so far with access across the South and Midlands.

Emilie Vanpoperinghe, co-founder and CEO of Oddbox, said: "We’re delighted to be expanding Oddbox into the North of England, to grow our community of people doing good for the planet and support our growers by rescuing delicious “odd” fruit and veg from going to waste.

"We're committed to helping people live more sustainably – and widening our reach into the North means we can have a greater collective impact.

"Knowing that, according to the Drawdown Project, fighting food waste is the number one solution to reverse the climate crisis, this gives us hope that, together, we will leave the planet in a better place for our children."

Deliveries have now launched in York with up to four varieties of fruit and nine varieties of veg.