TWO men and a woman are among those sent to prison by North Yorkshire magistrates recently.
Deniz Altin, 20, of Friars Walk, Heworth, York, was jailed for 12 weeks.
He admitted driving whilst disqualified and using a car without insurance. In addition to the jail term, he was banned from driving for three more years and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. The sentence included resentencing for earlier offences.
Jessica Freda Elizabeth Silversides, 25, of Scarborough Road, Norton, was jailed for 24 weeks. She admitted assaulting two women and criminal damage in Malton on January 29. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each woman. The sentence included eight weeks previously suspended and resentencing for earlier offences.
Peter Benson, 43, of New Burlington Road, Bridlington, was jailed for 12 months after admitting one offence of fraud by false representation and five offences of theft all committed in York in January and February this year. He was ordered to pay a £156 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.