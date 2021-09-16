FREE online counselling and a confidential text messaging service are being offered for children and young people who are suffering anxiety after returning to school in the midst of the continuing pandemic.
Health leaders in North Yorkshire and York say it is common for students to experience emotional wellbeing difficulties when going back to school after a long summer break.
However, they believe changing Covid restrictions over the last eighteen months may mean some children have also struggled with shifts in social and academic expectations placed on them. They may also be struggling with their sleep.
They said help was available, including:
*BUZZ US, a confidential text messaging service for young people aged 11-18. Young people can text 07520 631168, with a wellbeing worker on duty Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9-4.30pm. For more information go to https://www.compass-uk.org/
*Kooth, a free online counselling, advice and support service for people aged 11-18. To register go to https://www.kooth.com/.
*Help from the Sleep Charity, by going to https://thesleepcharity.org.uk/
Dr Nigel Wells, Clinical Chair of NHS Vale of York CCG, said: " Children and young people have faced significant disruption to their routine, education and social lives in the last 18 months, and students may be feeling anxious about returning to school or college."
He said mental health support was available to those who needed it, including for parents and carers who had concerns about their child's well-being.
