A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed in to a house.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating a serious injury collision after a car crashed into a house in a village near Malton.
It happened in Thornton Lane, High Marishes, at about 3.25am today (September 16).
A police spokesman said: "It appears the red five-door Ford Fiesta crashed through a fence and demolished the living room of the house.
"Thankfully, the owners of the property were in bed at the time and were able to get to safety and alert the fire service, ambulance and police to the scene.
"The passenger in the car, a 20-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His condition is critical.
"The driver, a 19-year-old man from the Driffield area, East Riding of Yorkshire, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. He been released under investigation.
"Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the red Ford Fiesta prior to the incident as it travelled from the direction of York, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room or email Marie.Williams@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111 or make a report via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."
Please quote reference number 12210202699 when providing details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.