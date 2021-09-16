A MOTORIST who charged through his home village at more than twice the speed limit has been banned from the roads.

Reece Dunn, who works for a car dealership, was at the wheel of a brand new Ford Puma.

While driving through Skelton on August 6, he hit 86 mph.

The limit on the road was 40mph.

But a police safety camera van parked in Skelton, a few hundred metres from his home address, recorded his illegal journey.

Dunn admitted he was the driver when police called at his home.

The car belonged to his employer, a car dealership in York

The 22-year-old from Stripe Lane, Skelton, was represented by a Nottingham solicitors' firm that specialises in defending motorists when he appeared before Harrogate Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to speeding and was banned from driving for 70 days.

Magistrates declared that his speed had been "grossly in excess of the speeding limit".

Dunn was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £40 statutory surcharge.

Traffic constable Andrew Forth of the safety camera team investigation unit said: “I welcome the disqualification issued by the courts – travelling at that speed is totally irresponsible.

"It’s all the more surprising that Dunn chose to do this in a vehicle which belonged to his employer and was literally around the corner from his family home.

“I hope that the penalty issued deterred others from travelling at speeds in excess of the speed limit in North Yorkshire.”

TC Forth was the police officer who called on Dunn two days after the speeding and took his confession.

Dunn's illegal journey was on the A19 as it goes through Skelton. The major trunk road has large signs on the approach to the village giving the 40mph speed limit through Skelton.