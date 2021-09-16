A VACANT shop in York city centre has a new lease of life.

Fine art retailer, Castle Fine Art, has unveiled a brand-new outlet for its popular York gallery, relocating from its previous spot in the Coppergate Centre, to the former Jaeger shop in St Helen’s Square.

Located between The Ivy and Bettys Tea rooms, the gallery showcased a portfolio of limited edition and original artworks by the likes of Sir Billy Connolly, Richard Hambleton and Lorenzo Quinn.

The new gallery boasts a newly refurbished 1,000 sq ft space.

Ian Weatherby-Blythe, group managing director, said: “York has been a cherished site of Castle Fine Art for a number of years, and we are thrilled to be moving the gallery to a new location. York has been a fantastic home for us over the years, and we have loved adding to the rich cultural heritage of the city.

"We hope that the new gallery will continue to be an important contributor to York’s flourishing arts scene, and that we can offer the same bespoke art-viewing experience as we always have done.”

The gallery has has been a valued and well-loved contributor to the city’s established arts scene for over ten years.

James Brown, Gallery Manager at Castle Fine Art York, said: “Coppergate Centre has been our home for many years, and though we are sad to leave, we are so excited to be starting our new chapter in such a historic spot of York. We want to make sure that we continue to pave the way for arts culture in York, and the new location in St Helen’s Square will surely help us in achieving this feat”.

To find out more about the new gallery at 4, St Helen's Square as well as opening times visit: www.castlefineart.com.