ORGANISERS have cooked up a feast of a festival to tempt people into York over the coming ten days.

York Food and Drink Festival returns from today with stands, demonstrations, trails, hands-on cookery workshops alongside a real ale and a York Gin bar.

The event which runs until Sunday, September 26 will be at sites across the city, including Parliament Street, St. Sampson's Square, Coppergate Centre and Museum Gardens, with more than 80 stalls displaying Yorkshire produce.

The festival is free though some activities such as the taste trail will be ticketed.

Throughout the ten days, visitors can enjoy the Food Factory and explore how well-known food items are produced, with people invited to get stuck in making some.

With stations located in Parliament Street, Coppergate Centre and the Museum Gardens, participants will get something to try or take away. Donations are invited to cover food costs.

Three activities are available each day including smoking your own food, making pasta, bread, butter, chocolate lollipops, biscuits and ice-cream.

Online booking is advised, but there will also be some availability on the day.

Riverford York will be in the St Sampson's Square tent from 12noon until 1pm today, Friday, showcasing their produce with a vegetarian cookery demonstration.

New for 2021 is the Live for St Leonard's music festival in Parliament Street, which starts today from 5pm, with Joshua Murray, a guitarist and singer, followed by Bryony Drake, a singer and guitarist, Big Bad Blues Band and The Y Street Band.

On Saturday, York Minster is hosting the Gin and Rum Festival, while Little Vikings is hosting kids activities in St Sampson's Square from 10am until noon.

As part of the line-up of celebrity chefs, Masterchef Professionals finalist Jono Hawthorne will be making his festival debut in the demonstration tent on Saturday from noon until 1pm.

For further details visit www.yorkfoodfestival.com