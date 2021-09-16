A MAN has died following a crash on a major road.

North Yorkshire Police say a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a car on the A64 near Malton.

As The Press reported at the time, the incident happened shortly before 2.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 15) near High Hutton and the road was closed until the early hours of this morning while a police investigation was carried out.

A purple BMW motorcycle was travelling east-bound on the A64 when it collided with a white Ford EcoSport which had been travelling in the same direction.

Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "A woman who was travelling pillion on the motorbike was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

"The incident has also been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course, as a police training exercise was taking place in the area at the time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Please dial 101 and select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference NYP-15092021-0232."