THESE daring co-workers are part of a 19-strong team undertaking a skydive to fundraise for a very worthy cause.

The team of bus drivers and office colleagues from First York are raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) and will leap into the skies over the North Yorkshire coast on Sunday (September 19) after taking off from East Leys Farm in Grindale, near Bridlington.

First York driver Tony Richmond is responsible for organising the event through the Yorkshire Rider Sports and Social Club, which is made up of employees from the bus company.

Tony said: “I was chatting with the club committee and we agreed to organise an annual ‘adrenaline event’ each year. None of the club members had done a parachute jump before, so we decided that would be a good activity to start with and I set about finding a skydiving club.”

The team has a target to raise £3,000 for YAA with all making their own contribution and donations.

Click here you want to donate.

Tony said: “I chose the Yorkshire Air Ambulance due to the fantastic work they do. The helicopter alone costs a staggering £12,000 a day to run."

They will be jumping from a height of 10,000 feet with instructors from Skydive GB Parachute Club in Bridlington and will be free-falling at 120mph in a descent estimated to last 10 minutes.

Tony said: “It’s taken quite a lot of arranging, but everyone is looking forward to it. When we’re all safely back on the ground there will be smiles all round and, hopefully we’ll be able to give even more to support this amazing emergency service.”