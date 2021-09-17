I would like to comment on the proposal for 4,000 new homes at ‘Heronby’, near Escrick.
With current rates of approximately 2.4 households per dwelling this would create a settlement of around 9,000 people, amounting to a new town.
In the post-war period many new towns were built. The fundamental problem with a new town is that it lacks social infrastructure such as sports clubs, or societies catering for specific interests. New residents are unlikely to know anyone so feel like strangers.
This created a soulless atmosphere which led to expanded towns being preferred over new towns. Heronby is bad in principle and also sets a bad precedent.
New housing in the Greater York area should be encouraged in expanded towns and expanded villages. At the same time maximum use should be made of the existing railway network duly upgraded.
Thus settlements on existing railway lines should be priority locations for new housing, Regardless of local issues, the fundamental strategic planning disadvantages of this proposal point to a reappraisal.
Hugh Wrigley, Uppleby, Easingwold,
(Greater London Planning and Transport Department, 1967-1973)
