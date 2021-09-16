BURGLARS have struck more than 20 times in York suburbs since last month.

North Yorkshire Police say that since the start of August, more than 20 incidents have occurred in Heworth, Clifton, Osbaldwick and Tang Hall.

In most cases, they have taken place after 8pm and items such as keys, bank cards and handbags have been taken with access gained through unlocked doors or open windows.

The force say officers are actively tracking down a potential suspect to some of these crimes and will update the public as soon as possible when he is arrested.

In the meantime, the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team have set-up Operation Joypad to raise awareness among residents about the importance of home security to prevent being targeted by opportunistic offenders.

Inspector Lee Pointon said: “It is a sad fact that opportunist thieves won’t hesitate to walk into your house and steal your laptop, phone, car keys and any other valuables they can get their hands on.

“Thankfully, a few simple security measures can deter sneak-in burglars. Keep doors and windows shut and locked and keep your bikes and garden tools under lock and key.

“A few extra seconds spent closing and locking doors and windows is far better than many hours dealing with the consequences of a burglary.”

Joypad involves officers and PCSOs carrying out high-visibility patrols in the affected villages, checking door handles at properties, and promoting the following basic crime prevention advice and measures: lock doors and windows; don’t leave items on display such as car keys, wallets or handbags; ensure rear gardens are secure and consider fitting security lights and external CCTV if the garden is not overlooked and video doorbells.