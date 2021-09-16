I was pleased to see the mural destined for display at the Community Stadium (The Press, September 14).

Taking note of all the time taken to produce this epic, however, and noting the comments given by responsible people, including the leader of the council, why on earth is the Yorkshire Flag upside down?

This is not only a major insult to the City of York but also to the county itself. For goodness sake get this fixed before any games take place there.

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York

 