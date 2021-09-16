I was saddened to read of the passing of my old teacher Mr Alan Reed (Tributes after death of former teacher, actor and churchman, August 28).
Whilst a pupil at Archbishop Holgate’s Grammar School in 1964 I sadly lost my father. Mr Reed was so supportive and understanding.
Many years later whilst working as a bus conductor for York – West Yorkshire he got on my bus. I recognised him immediately and said ‘Hello Sir’.
Even though I was an adult and no longer a pupil I treated him with respect (something largely missing these days). He remembered me too, or rather my surname. I don’t think I charged him the fare and hoped the inspector didn’t jump on my bus!
He was a very kind and caring teacher with the skills to teach whilst considering those who needed a little more help. The world has lost a lovely man. Rest in peace Sir, and thank you.
Keith Lamb, Burnholme, York
