WELL-KNOWN car dealer in York and Selby Michael Trueman has died in York Hospital after a short illness aged 76.

Mr Trueman known as Mick by his any friends in the motor trade and by his customers who became his friends was born near Weaverthorpe.

On leaving school he became an indentured car mechanic at a garage in Scarborough.

On completing his apprenticeship he worked as a mechanic at Leedhams in York and later ran his own repair garage and car sales business at Haxby, Trueman Cars.

In 1972 he became a retail dealer at a garage in Thorpe Willoughby selling Austin-Rover cars and 15 years later moved to a garage at Elvington.

While working at Elvington he was elected by vice-chairman of the National Motor Industry.

Before his retirement in 2017 he had a car sale lot in Station Road in Selby for 14 years.

He leaves behind two daughters, Deborah and Charlotte, and a son Jonathon, six grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

His daughter Deborah said: "Dad was a great family man very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was always playing jokes on the family it was all part of his rapport with us.

He had a good life and we will miss him."

One of his regular customers said: "I have bought cars from Mick for myself and my kids over the years. I always have had a fair deal and he was so helpful if on the odd time things have gone wrong."

Selby garage owner Richard Watson said: "Mick was a true gentleman in every way and I'd like to pass my condolences to his family at this sad time."

Mick's funeral service will take place at St Oswald's Church, Fulford, on September 23 at 11am followed by cremation at York.